AIIMS withdraws letter on SOP for treatment of MPs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

AIIMS-New Delhi today withdrew the controversial letter promising standard operating procedure (SOP) for treatment and facilities for MPs and patients recommended by them at the institute. The letter issued by AIIMS Director M Srinivas had riled the common people, who demanded an end to VIP culture. The letter had raised a Twitter storm.The institution has since been forced to review its directions.

In another letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, AIIMS’ chief administrative officer Deo Nath Sah wrote, “The letter dated October 17 on medical care arrangements for MPs may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect.” Criticising the move, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association had said: “We condemn the VIP culture, no patient should suffer at the cost of another’s privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn’t hamper patient care.”

#aiims