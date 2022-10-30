Aim to fill 35,000 posts in Gujarat in a year: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was working towards providing 10 lakh jobs to the youth. Addressing a ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised by the Gujarat Government, he also said the number of government jobs for the youth would be raised.

“In recent times, 10,000 youngsters were given appointment letters in Gujarat and the target of filling 35,000 posts in the next one year has been set,” he said, maintaining similar job fairs would be organised at the national and state levels in coming months.

“The Centre is working to provide 10 lakh jobs. The states and UTs are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs will rise significantly,” he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated young candidates who have been given appointment letters for different posts in various grades. Gujarat, he said, was moving expeditiously and “today 5,000 candidates are getting appointment letters from the Gujarat Panchayat Service Board, and 8,000 from the Gujarat Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board”.

Underlining the critical role of youngsters in India’s march to being a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister said they must fulfil their duty towards society and the country. He also urged them to keep learning and gaining more skills and not consider finding a job the end of their growth.

