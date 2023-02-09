AIMPLB advocates gender segregation in mosques

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

There is no prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques for prayers but free intermixing of genders in common spaces of mosques is not in conformity with Islam, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said, advocating segregation. The board said it had filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court in a second petition, seeking directions for Muslim women's entry into mosques to offer namaaz.

"The Board is consistent with its opinion in terms of Islamic texts that there is no prohibition on Muslim women entering mosques and offering congregational prayers. However, free intermixing of genders in the same line or common space is not in conformity with the position prescribed in Islam and that needs to be taken care of by segregation of space within the premises by the management committee, if possible," a statement by the board read.

The board appealed to the Muslims where new mosques were being made to ensure appropriate space for women.