AIMPLB to move SC over Babri acquittals

Ayodhya: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will move the SC against a CBI special court acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, an official said. PTI

Protests as Maha-K’taka border row escalates

Belagavi: The border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated a day after buses from both states were attacked in Belagavi and Pune. Protests were held in Belagavi district.