AIMPLB to move SC over Babri acquittals

Ayodhya: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will move the SC against a CBI special court acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, an official said. PTI
Protests as Maha-K’taka border row escalates
Belagavi: The border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated a day after buses from both states were attacked in Belagavi and Pune. Protests were held in Belagavi district.
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads, AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda