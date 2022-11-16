Air Force initiates project to upgrade its decade-old AFNet

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 16

The Indian Air Force has initiated a project to upgrade its decade-old Air Force Net (AFNet), that forms the backbone of its communications and network-centric capability, to enhance its operational performance and utility.

Owned and operated by the Air Force, AFNet is a satellite-based digital information grid that links all its ground, air and space assets for real-time exchange of data to provide situational awareness across the decision-making hierarchy.

Besides setting up several new earth stations in different parts of the country for relaying satellite signals, the project involves upgradation and refurbishment of existing earth stations, hubs and remote centers to meet emerging operational requirements, IAF sources said.

“Encryption systems will be strengthened and some new software modules and hardware will be added along with existing modems, routers, cables and other components and accessories being replaced where required,” an officer said. “The civil infrastructure housing AFNet assets will also be refurbished,” he added.

The project will be undertaken in collaboration with the industry, including some defence public sector undertakings and is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. Some of the sub-systems, components and software are required to be designed and developed afresh.

Developed in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and HCL Technologies, AFNet was launched in September 2010 and replaced the IAF’s old communication network based on the tropo-scatter technology of the 1950s. It is part of the Ministry of Defence’s aim to integrate and network all three services.

Riding on contemporary digital technology, AFNet is a critical platform for decision making, intelligence analysis, mission planning and control, post-mission feedback and other activities like maintenance, logistics and administration.

The IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), an automated system for air defence operations is also a part of the AFNet which integrates all ground-based and airborne surveillance platforms and weapons systems, including overhead AWACs and UAVs as well as fighter aircraft and missile units.

The IAF also has its own dedicated cellular network, known as AFCEL, for secure mobile communication amongst its personnel. The network and handsets have their own inbuilt security and encryption features.