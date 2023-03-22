Air Force pilot decorated with MVC twice dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Jagmohan Nath, who was twice awarded Mahavir Chakra (MVC), died due to age-related issues in Mumbai. He was over 90.

Nath was awarded the MVC for his role in reconnaissance over Tibet during 1960-1962 and for the valour shown in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. On both occasions, he was with the 106 Strategic Photo Reconnaissance Squadron.

During the 1965 war, the pilot led his unit several times over the hostile territory to obtain vital information about Pakistan.