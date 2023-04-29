AIR gets 91 FM radio transmitters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned low-power FM radio transmitters at 91 locations across the country. Each of these has a capacity of 100 Watt.

These transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 20 states. With this, the transmitters with All-India Radio (AIR) have increased from 524 to 615. The addition will further boost the coverage of AIR to 73.5 per cent of the population of the country. It will allow radio to reach to 2 crore additional population.

Priority for the installation has been given to Left wing extremism-hit areas, aspirational districts and border areas of the country.

The government has also approved installation of 63 more FM transmitters in the country.