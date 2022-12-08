Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet Boeing B787-8, B777 aircraft

Mumbai, December 8
Full service carrier Air India on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft at an investment of USD 400 million.
This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest generation seats and in-flight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.
In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets, it said and added that the first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.
The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of the refurbishment programme.
