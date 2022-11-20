Air India to introduce premium economy class

Tribune News Service

Mumbai: Air India will be introducing premium economy class in some of its long haul international flights next month, its chief Campbell Wilson said on Saturday amid the airline’s expansion plans. PTI

Govt withdraws export duty on steel, iron ore

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday withdrew the 15 per cent export duty on steel products and iron ore to boost engineering goods exports and contain downward trend in steel exports. TNS

Winter session of Parliament from December 7

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament will be held from December 7 to December 29, and is expected to be held in the old building as work on the new complex is still underway. TNS

ISRO carries out parachute airdrop test

New Delhi: Bengaluru: ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has conducted the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test of its crew module deceleration system for the much-awaited maiden Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme at the Babina Field Fire Range in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. The test conducted on Friday marks a significant milestone toward realising the nation's ambitious Gaganyaan project, the ISRO said in a statement. PTI

Rahul flags farm stir compensation issue

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government for "not compensating the families of farmers who died during the agitation over agricultural reforms Bills" that ended last year. On the first anniversary of farm law repeal, Rahul tweeted, "As many as 733 farmers were martyred in the agitation. Mafiveer had to bow before the power of satyagraha. But, the intention did not change!"