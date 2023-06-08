 Air India to refund full amount to all passengers affected by Delhi-San Francisco flight diversion : The Tribune India

Air India to refund full amount to all passengers affected by Delhi-San Francisco flight diversion

On June 6, flight AI 173 was diverted to Magadan port city in far-east Russia following a mid-air glitch

Air India to refund full amount to all passengers affected by Delhi-San Francisco flight diversion

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

Mumbai, June 8

Air India on Thursday said it will refund the full amount to all passengers affected by the diversion of its Delhi-San Francisco flight of June 6 owing to mid-air glitch, according to an airline communication.

In the communication by Air India Chief Customer Experience and Ground Handling Officer Rajesh Dogra, the airline told the passengers, who reached their destination after nearly 56 hours of departing from Delhi: “We will fully refund the fare for your journey and, in addition, provide you a voucher for future travel on Air India”.

Air India flight AI 173 operating Delhi-SFO on June 6, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew on board, was diverted to the Magadan port city in far-east Russia following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft engines.

On Wednesday, the airline dispatched a ferry flight to Magadan from Mumbai to fly the stranded passengers and crew from there to San Francisco.

The replacement aircraft, which landed at Magadan at 06.14 am (local time) had got airborne at 1027 hours (local time) on June 8, for San Francisco, where it touched down at 12.07 am on June 8.

Besides expressing “regret” for the disruption and inconvenience, the airline also “sincerely apologised” to the customers for the “extended delay” in bringing them to their destination, as per the communication.

“The aircraft encountered a technical issue whereby the pilots received an indication of low oil pressure in one engine. Out of caution, they elected to land the aircraft at a nearby airport rather than continue the journey,” Air India said.

Maintaining that the safety was the highest priority throughout, it said that “while the facilities in Magadan, a small city, may not have met the standard we would normally aim to provide, we are grateful for your tolerance and understanding that our local agents and crew did their best under the circumstances.”

It may be mentioned here that after initially stating that the passengers and crew were accommodated “in hotels locally,” Air India later said that the “infrastructure constraints” forced it to lodge them in make-shift accommodations.

Air India in the communication also said that though it dispatched a relief flight at the earliest possible opportunity given the need to obtain insurance and flight plan approvals, clearly, the duration of delay was “long”, and the “experience was not what we aspire to offer”.

“As such, we will fully refund the fare for your journey and, in addition, provide you a voucher for future travel on Air India,” the Tata group airline said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

2
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

5
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

6
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

7
Nation

Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

8
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

9
Haryana

Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

10
Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife pens emotional note after meeting him; says police stood outside bedroom to hear them

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

Children were attacked on a playground, tweets a local lawma...

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23

Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...


Cities

View All

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

Chandigarh: Bodycams for staff at grain market

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands