Air India Udaipur-Delhi flight delayed by over an hour after passenger’s mobile phone chargers malfunctions

Mumbai, July 17
A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Udaipur returned to the bay soon after push back on Monday due to an issue with the malfunctioning of a mobile phone charger of a passenger, according to officials.
The flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi, one of the officials said.
An airline official said there was a malfunction of the mobile phone charger of a passenger.
Further, the airline official said the passenger noticed overheating of the mobile phone and alerted the cabin crew. Subsequently, the aircraft, which had pushed back, returned as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers.
However, an official at the Udaipur airport said there was apparently smoke onboard the aircraft following which it returned after pushback.
While the exact sequence of the development could not be immediately ascertained, reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru
Congress calls meeting 'game changer' | Yechury says Mamata ...
38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi on Tuesday
To be first such NDA meeting of this scale during the second...
Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann
Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...
Chief secretary reviews relief work in Punjab’s flood-hit areas as toll reaches 35
A total of 26,250 people have been evacuated from the waterl...
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...