 Air India urination case: SC issues notice to Centre, DGCA, airliners on plea of woman for framing SOP : The Tribune India

Air India urination case: SC issues notice to Centre, DGCA, airliners on plea of woman for framing SOP

Apex court fixes the plea for hearing after summer vacation in July

Air India urination case: SC issues notice to Centre, DGCA, airliners on plea of woman for framing SOP

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 8

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine the plea of a 72-year-old woman, on whom a male co-passenger allegedly urinated on board an Air India flight in November last year, seeking a direction to the Centre, aviation regulator DGCA and all airlines to frame an SOP to deal with such incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the plea of the woman and issued notices to the Centre, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines, including Air India.

The top court also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present, in the case for formulating the standard operating procedure (SOP), and fixed the plea for hearing after the summer vacation in July.

“This is that 72-year-old woman who had suffered an incident in a flight.... Mr Solicitor general, she wants guidelines to be formulated so that such cases do not arise,” the CJI said while issuing notices to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and others.

Besides the Centre and DGCA, the top court also issued notices to Air India, Vistara, Indigo, Go Airlines (India) Ltd, Akasa Air and Spicejet Ltd on the plea of the woman.

The woman had filed a PIL in March saying she was constrained to approach the top court because Air India and the DGCA failed to treat her with care and responsibility after the incident.

The woman, represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, referred to seven instances of passenger misconduct on board from 2014 to 2023 alleging that they were not dealt with properly by the airline concerned.

The PIL sought a direction to the Centre and the DGCA to ensure that Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) norms adhere to the highest standards laid down internationally.

“In addition, the wide-ranging national press reportage full of conjecture and surmises has severely undermined the petitioner’s rights as a victim under Article 21 (right to personal liberty) of the Constitution, and in fairness has also affected the rights of the accused as well.

“Their rights to a free and fair trial have also been substantially affected due to a selective leaking of the ‘AIR SEWA’ complaint of the petitioner, the FIR and selective witness statements being released to the media to match specific narratives,” the woman said in her plea.

The petition said an absence of clear guidelines for media outlets on what requires reporting, whether they ought to make conjectures where matters are sub-judice, and the impact of media coverage based on unverified statements end up impacting the victim as well as the accused.

The petitioner said her intentions were inspired and motivated in the interest of the general public and are a sincere attempt to set up a framework within the airline industry so that such incidents are prevented, and if they do occur, they are dealt with in a manner that does not cause additional trauma to the passengers.

The woman sought directions to the DGCA and the airline companies to comply with the legal requirements of the SOPs, operation manuals and reporting protocols to be followed by airline crew and staff.

Referring to the incident, she said, it “caused the petitioner to go into shock and distress during this 12-hour long flight and the crew was both unhelpful and uncooperative”.

The plea said the suffering of the woman was significantly compounded as the crew coerced her to enter into a “settlement” with the passenger who urinated on her.

“She continues to deal with the trauma of the incident”, the plea said.

She alleged that during the incident and after it, there have been multiple violations by Air India including the cabin crew as they facilitated the handing over of her phone number to the passenger who had urinated on her in order to reimburse the cost of shoes, dry-cleaning, etc.

It said the cabin crew initially asked the petitioner to sit on the very same seat that was wet and smelled of urine and they did not offer her alternative accommodation for over two hours, even though there were seats available on the aircraft.

“The petitioner was told that the pilot-in-command had not sanctioned the use of a fresh seat for the petitioner as the pilot was sleeping”, the plea said.

While the petitioner was shocked and disturbed by the incident and had unequivocally told the crew that she had no intention of meeting the perpetrator, the cabin crew brought the perpetrator to the petitioner, where he attempted to apologize to the petitioner, it said.

She said, “At this stage, the cabin crew actively coerced a settlement between the petitioner and the perpetrator”.

Citing several counts of violations, the woman alleged that the response from Air India has been tardy and insensitive, with selective leaks to the press about various aspects including witness testimony so that those responsible for institutional protocols not being in place are protected.

Referring to the Aircraft Act, 1934 and Rules of 1937, the woman said that the provisions deal with acts by any person on board an aircraft that constitute assault, damage to property of any passenger or consumption of alcohol which can lead to jeopardizing other passengers as offences which are to be dealt with very firmly.

“Section 5 of the Aircraft Act, 1934 provides for directions to be issued by the DGCA in order to ensure compliance with the various norms laid down in the Act and the Rules.

“Rule 133A provides specifically for the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) which are laid down and revised from time to time that are norms to ensure compliance with various rules”, the plea said.

The petition also referred to various other incidents like ruckus by inebriated passengers, smoking in the lavatory and urination on co-passengers, which had happened on Air India flights from 2014 onwards.

“In stark contrast, just last week on March 4, 2023, when an inebriated passenger on American Airlines flight AA292 from New York to New Delhi urinated on a fellow passenger who was similarly unsure of escalating matters, American Airlines followed protocols.

“It reported the matter to Air Traffic control which alerted CISF which intimated the Delhi police who took the passenger into custody on disembarking,” the woman’s plea said.

On January 31, a Delhi court granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on the woman co-passenger on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The trial court had granted the relief to Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed various conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence, influence any witnesses or contact them in any manner.

Mishra was also asked not to leave the country without the court’s prior permission and to join the investigation and trial as and when called by the investigating officer (IO) or the court concerned.

Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court here on January 7.

He allegedly urinated on the woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Ludhiana

SAD dist chief passes away

3
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

4
Nation

Kerala houseboat tragedy: Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way

5
Nation

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest; govt sends panel for talks

6
Punjab

Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

7
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

8
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

9
J & K

Y20 pre-summit catapults Ladakh into global limelight

10
Ludhiana

Three PSPCL employees booked on cheating charge

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

SC asks Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; 2 civilian casualties reported, pilot safe

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries

Chinese ‘militia’ in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in south China Sea

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

No one was injured

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Seen as a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) i...


Cities

View All

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Youth kidnapped in Jandiala Guru a week ago, case filed

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Morning rainstorm snaps trees, hits power supply in Chandigarh tricity

8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC asks Tihar jail authorities why no remedial action taken, calls it ‘unacceptable state of affairs’

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Aaftab Poonawala on Tuesday

AAP says excise policy 'scam' farce, cites bail to accused

Exempt The Kerala Story from tax: BJP to Kejriwal

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Bikram Majithia slams CM Mann for 'shielding' Lal Chand Kataruchak amid obscene video row

Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Jalandhar byelection: As campaigning ends today, parties train guns on opponents

Ludhiana gas leak incident: NGT panel visits Giaspura locality

Ludhiana gas leak incident: NGT panel visits Giaspura locality

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Third-party audit finds quality control, financial flaws in road

2 juveniles escape from observation home

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs