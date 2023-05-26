Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

New Delhi, May 26
An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.
The Boeing 777 aircraft operating flight AI185 landed back safely in the national capital.
"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take-off," it said in a statement.
The airline said it is making alternative arrangements for the passengers while providing all support.
Details about the number of passengers on board the plane could not be immediately ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory
The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President
A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Nar...
Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...
Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years
Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomat...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...