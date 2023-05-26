Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating flight AI185 landed back safely in the national capital.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take-off," it said in a statement.

The airline said it is making alternative arrangements for the passengers while providing all support.

Details about the number of passengers on board the plane could not be immediately ascertained.