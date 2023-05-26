 Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi : The Tribune India

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

The airline says it is making alternative arrangements for the passengers while providing all support

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, May 26

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating flight AI185 landed back safely in the national capital.

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take-off," it said in a statement.

The airline said it is making alternative arrangements for the passengers while providing all support.

Details about the number of passengers on board the plane could not be immediately ascertained. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

2
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

3
Punjab

Punjab Police block 1.8 lakh SIM cards activated on forged papers

4
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Z-plus' cover

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan hugs young boy amid tight security, 'most misunderstood superstar' say fans: Watch

6
Nation

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

7
Punjab

Shanan project: Punjab, HP at loggerheads

8
Himachal

Himachal abolishes Non-Practicing Allowance for doctors; medical and veterinary bodies call move ‘anti-people’

9
Himachal Spurious drugs

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

10
Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs continuation of private aided colleges teachers in Chandigarh beyond 60 years

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘Daam’ virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Nar...

AAP's Satyendar Jain granted bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds by Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomat...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Amritsar: Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Bambiha gang stakes 'claim' for gunning down Jarnail Singh

SGPC members to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Amritsar: Ex-minister Anil Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Light rain likely for 5 days

Chandigarh: Municipal Commissioner asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

Truck cleaner ‘murders its driver and sets body on fire’ in Punjab’s Goraya

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

Oman returnees: Despite FIRs, no action against agents

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at Punjabi University’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

Patiala residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment