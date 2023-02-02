Air Marshal AP Singh is new IAF Vice-Chief

New Delhi, February 1

Air Marshal AP Singh today took over as Vice-Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour armed forces personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the Air Marshal was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 21, 1984. He is a qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience.

He was also Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre looking after the flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas). He has succeeded Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who retired yesterday after more than 39 years of service.

Meanwhile, Marshal RGK Kapoor today assumed charge of the Central Air Command. Air Marshal Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1986.

He was Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Operations and Space when the Balakot air strike took place in February 2019. He has also served as India’s Defence and Air Attaché at the Indian embassy in Washington. — TNS

