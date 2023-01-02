Air Marshal Pankaj Sinha assumes command

New Delhi, January 1
Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha today assumed command of the Western Air Command, which is responsible for Air Force’s bases in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and Haryana.
Sinha, after taking the charge, visited the forward bases of Thoise and Leh in Ladakh and interacted with personnel. He was commissioned into the Air Force as a fighter pilot in June 1985. He is a Category ‘A’ qualified flying instructor and has been a ‘fighter striker leader’. He has more than 4,500 hours of flying experience. Earlier, he was Director General Air Operations.
In a career spanning over 37 years, the Air Marshal has held several important command and staff appointments. These included Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron, Chief Instructor (flying) at a flying station, Air Officer commanding of a prestigious Air Force station, Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) at Air headquarters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...