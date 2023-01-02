Air Marshal Pankaj Sinha assumes command

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha today assumed command of the Western Air Command, which is responsible for Air Force’s bases in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and Haryana.

Sinha, after taking the charge, visited the forward bases of Thoise and Leh in Ladakh and interacted with personnel. He was commissioned into the Air Force as a fighter pilot in June 1985. He is a Category ‘A’ qualified flying instructor and has been a ‘fighter striker leader’. He has more than 4,500 hours of flying experience. Earlier, he was Director General Air Operations.

In a career spanning over 37 years, the Air Marshal has held several important command and staff appointments. These included Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron, Chief Instructor (flying) at a flying station, Air Officer commanding of a prestigious Air Force station, Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) at Air headquarters.