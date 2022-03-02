Air pollution deaths up 2.5 times in 2 decades

New Delhi March 1
Deaths attributable to PM2.5 pollution in India have increased by 2.5 times over the last two decades, according to a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment.
The report released by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India accounted for one out of every four deaths due to air pollution in 2019.
It says out of 6.67 million deaths due to air pollution in the world, India accounted for 1.67 million. China, on the other hand, accounted for 1.85 million deaths due to the same reason. The chilling nugget of the report is that India accounted for 1,16,000 of 4,76,000 deaths of infants globally in their first month from fatal health effects caused by air pollution in 2019. The deaths due to household air pollution have decreased by over 40 per cent — from 10,41,000 in 1990 to 6,06,900 in 2019, states the report. — TNS
Deaths due to PM2.5 in 2019
6.67 million across the world
1.67 million in India
4.76 lakh newborns died globally
1.16L infants died in India
- Poor air quality fourth leading risk factor for early death worldwide in 2019
