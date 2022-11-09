Air power key to future conflicts: IAF

- IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and his French counterpart Stéphane Mille flew in fighter jets as part of the ‘Garuda exercise’ in Jodhpur on Tuesday
- The IAF Chief flew a sortie on a Rafale jet, while the Chief of the Air Staff of French Air and Space Force flew on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet
- Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told the media: “In any future conflict, air power will play a very vital and critical role in deciding the outcomes of the conflict.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...