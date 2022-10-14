Air Vistara passenger tweets about cockroach in meal; airlines responds seeking details

New Delhi, October 14
Sharing a picture through micro-blogging social media platform Twitter, an Air Vistara airline passenger on Friday said that he had found a cockroach in his packed food during the flight.
The passenger, Nikul Solanki, posted the picture of the packed food and wrote that there was a “small cockroach in Air Vistara meal”.
The two pictures, which Solanki uploaded, were the dinner he had on the journey along with the caption. Idli sambhar and upma are seen on a platter in one image. A dead cockroach inside the food is depicted in the other zoomed-in photograph.
Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/ebrIyszhvV— NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022
In less than 15 minutes of Solanki’s tweet, Air Vistara’s official handle responded to the complaint, saying: “Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you.”
