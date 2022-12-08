Airline passengers touch an all-time high with 4.13 lakh travelling in a day: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The highest-ever level of transporting 4.13 lakh airline passengers in a day was reached three days ago, said Civil Aviation Minister JM Scindia in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The pre-covid levels were 4.07 lakh passengers in a day, the minister said during question hour.

Taking up the matter of crowded airports and security checks taking time, the minister said he had conducted a meeting on Wednesday with all airport operators and security agencies. The process will be smoothened out to see that passengers are not inconvenienced.

The MP's had raised the matter of passengers missing flights due to overcrowding and the long hours for security checks.