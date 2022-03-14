AITUC opposes EPF rate cut

New Delhi, March 13
The trade unions have joined political parties in opposing the proposal to reduce the interest rate on Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.
In a statement, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said the minister had agreed to form a committee, with representatives of employees, to look into the actuarial calculations. It rejected the actuarial calculations put forth by the Ministry of Labour. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur
Thanks voters for their love
Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple
India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge
He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...