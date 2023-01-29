AIX Connect’s Lucknow-Kolkata flight suffers bird hit; aborts take-off

PTI

New Delhi, January 29

A Kolkata-bound AIX Connect plane aborted take-off at the Lucknow airport due to a bird hit on Sunday.

The aircraft with 147 passengers onboard returned to the bay and was grounded for a detailed inspection, AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, said in a statement.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the A320 aircraft VT-RED was involved in “reject take-off due to a bird strike”.

Following the bird strike, there were engine vibrations and post flight inspection revealed damage to four blades, the official added.

“Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection,” AIX Connect said.

The budget carrier said the impacted passengers were attended to, and it is making efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations.