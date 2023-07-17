Ajit & co pay surprise visit to Sharad, seek NCP unity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 16

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with all other NCP rebel ministers who took oath in the BJP-Shiv Sena government recently, on Sunday paid a surprise visit to NCP founder Sharad Pawar, triggering speculations about the motive of the interface.

After the meeting, working president of the NCP breakaway faction Praful Patel said, “Today we met our God and leader Sharad Pawar to seek his blessings. We came without asking for an appointment because we heard he had arrived here. We told Pawar saheb we all respect him a lot and the NCP should be united and he should consider our request and help us in the future,” Praful Patel said outside the YB Chaven Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Party patriarch ‘mum’ Ajit Pawar faction leader Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar did not say anything but listened to the leaders intently

“The meeting happened suddenly. Our stand is already clear. We will discuss the issue with Sharad Pawar,” said Sharad faction leader Jayant Patil

Sharad Pawar had recently expelled MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the NCP, which is currently in the throes of a crisis with both senior Pawar and Ajit factions having staked claim to the party symbol. Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar did not say anything but listened to the leaders intently. Apart from rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, also present in the meeting were Sharad Pawar faction leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad.

Patil acknowledged that the rebels regretted division in the party and urged Sharad Pawar to find a solution for the party to stay united. “The meeting happened suddenly. Our stand is already clear. We will discuss the issue with Sharad Pawar,” said Patil.

The developments came on the eve of commencement of Maharashtra Assembly session and just two days ahead of the Opposition meeting which the Congress will host in Bengaluru on July 18.

