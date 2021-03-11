Ajit Doval in Moscow on 2-day visit

New Delhi, August 17
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow, on Wednesday held talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow, focusing on bilateral, regional and global issues.
Both sides discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation in the areas of security as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda, according to a Russian readout.
“The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries’ Security Councils, having emphasised the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership,” the Russian statement said.
It is learnt that various aspects of bilateral strategic cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan figured in the discussions. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
