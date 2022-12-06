Ajit Doval to meet Central Asian NSAs today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

National Security Advisers (NSA) from Central Asian countries will meet with their Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, counter-terrorism and connectivity.

The meeting is a follow-up to the extensive Indian engagement with landlocked Central Asia to fashion a sea-ward connectivity route, bypassing Pakistan as well as to stabilise Afghanistan.

India and Central Asia are on the same page on terrorism as both sides have been battling violence from Islamist extremists. A joint statement on the occasion “condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and reiterated that providing safe havens, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism”.