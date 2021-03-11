Ajit Doval's Russia visit to set tone for SCO meet

New Delhi, August 19
The ongoing intensive engagement with Russia and Central Asia may set the tone for the first post-Covid in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries next month in Uzbekistan.
The latest in the engagement was Deputy NSA Vikram Misri’s visit to Uzbekistan, where he engaged in bilateral talks as well as participated in the SCO NSAs meeting in Tashkent. “We discussed a wide range of issues on the Uzbek-Indian agenda as well as interaction within the framework of multilateral structures, in particular the SCO,” tweeted Acting Uzbek Foreign Minister and former SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov after meeting Misri.
The Indian embassy in Tashkent said Misri and Norov discussed advancing bilateral security and defence cooperation. At the SCO NSAs’ meeting, Misri called for combating terrorism, terror-financing, transnational organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and strengthening information security.
His visit to Uzbekistan was preceded by trip to Moscow by Doval, where he met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev to discuss Afghanistan as well as transnational terrorism. His other meeting with Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov was equally significant as he is the minister in charge of the futuristic weapons industry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...