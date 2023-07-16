Ajit Pawar, other Maharashtra NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 16
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.
This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.
Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'.
Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad had also reached the YB Chavan Centre.
On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent a surgery at a hospital here.
Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes
Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...
File income tax return at the earliest, govt not contemplating extension of July 31 deadline
‘ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year an...
Will not support Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Parliament: Congress
'A positive development', says AAP