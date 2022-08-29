Akasa Air suffers data leak, apologises to flyers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Akasa Air has suffered a data breach, resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals. The airline on Sunday apologised to customers for the breach. TNS

3 injured in shooting outside gurdwara in US

Bathinda: Three persons were injured in a shooting after two groups clashed outside the Stockton Gurdwara Sahib in California. The gurdwara committee said the incident had no link to the shrine.