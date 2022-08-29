Akasa Air suffers data leak, apologises to flyers

New Delhi: Akasa Air has suffered a data breach, resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals. The airline on Sunday apologised to customers for the breach. TNS
3 injured in shooting outside gurdwara in US
Bathinda: Three persons were injured in a shooting after two groups clashed outside the Stockton Gurdwara Sahib in California. The gurdwara committee said the incident had no link to the shrine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...