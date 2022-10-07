Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

PTI

aNew Delhi, October 6

Akasa Air, which took to the skies two months ago, will allow domesticated dogs and cats in cabin as well as cargo from November and will also be starting new routes in the coming weeks.

The weight limit, including the cage, will be 7 kg in case of cabin and 32 kg in check-in

“From November, domesticated dogs and cats can travel. The bookings in this regard will start from October 15,” airline co-founder, chief marketing & experience officer Belson Coutinho said. Currently, Air India allows carrying of pets in cabin while some other airlines permit pets only in cargo.

Each pet will have to be in a cage. The weight limit, including the cage, will be 7 kg in the case of cabin and 32 kg in check-in. There will be another option for heavier pets. The policy for pets will be “enhanced” later. “We all believe that we need to have an inclusive environment for pets,” Coutinho said. The airline has joined hands with the NGO Umeed for Animals Foundation to ensure smooth pet-friendly travel.