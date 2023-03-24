 Akasa Air to hire nearly 1,000 people by Mar 2024; to place ‘three-digit’ aircraft order by year-end: CEO Vinay Dube : The Tribune India

Akasa Air to hire nearly 1,000 people by Mar 2024; to place ‘three-digit’ aircraft order by year-end: CEO Vinay Dube

It has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and 19 of them are already in its fleet

Akasa Air to hire nearly 1,000 people by Mar 2024; to place ‘three-digit’ aircraft order by year-end: CEO Vinay Dube

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, March 24

Akasa Air plans to hire nearly 1,000 people and take the total staff strength to more than 3,000 by the end of March 2024 as the airline continues to expand its fleet as well as routes, according to its chief Vinay Dube.

The airline, which took to the skies a little over seven months ago, also plans to start international operations by the end of this year, and the possible overseas destinations are still in the process of being finalised.

In an interview with PTI, Dube, the founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said the airline will place a “three-digit aircraft order” by the end of this year.

It has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and 19 of them are already in its fleet. The 20th aircraft will be inducted in April, following which it will also be eligible to fly overseas.

In the next financial year, the carrier aims to add another 9 planes to its fleet, taking the total size to 28. Currently, it operates 110 flights every day.

“We have more than 2,000 employees today, and by the end of the next fiscal, we will be probably around 3,000 plus employees... (out of them, there are) around 1,100 pilots and flight attendants,” Dube said in the interview earlier this week in the national capital.

According to him, hiring is always done in advance.

“We may not have the aircraft today, but we will have to hire for the aircraft that will be there three months down the road. People have to come, and they have to be trained. So, you always hire in advance for the number of aircraft you have deliveries for,” he noted.

On whether hiring people is a challenge post the coronavirus pandemic, Dube said the airline is fortunate to be able to attract good talent. “We just need to continue to be employee-focused. I think we will continue to be able to attract good talent.” The delivery of all 72 Boeing aircraft on order is expected to be completed by early 2027.

Without elaborating on the expected “three-digit aircraft order”, Dube said, “we have to wait and see”.

“We are already flying 110 flights a day and we will be 150 flights per day by the end of the summer season. It will be continued growth but not growth for the sake of growth.

“We have no market share targets, not chasing any position in aviation, and we have got a target to make customers happy, target to make our employees happy. That is what we are doing and we can do that, that is sustainable if we have got a very strong cost structure. So, those are the three pillars we are focusing on,” he said.

About planned international operations, Dube said there is nothing to share for now as the airline is yet to decide on the possible destinations.

“We are working with the ministry on the routes and traffic rights that are available... we may want to fly to X cities, and there may be traffic rights available for that country, but in that particular airport, you may not have slots. All these permutations and combinations are being worked on right now.

“Therefore, I can’t even tell you whether it is going to be east or west, and I can’t even narrow it down because we are looking at both,” he said.

Akasa Air, which describes itself as the country’s newest and most dependable airline, started operations on August 7, 2022.

“I am extremely happy,” Dube said about the achievement of the airline, which currently operates 110 daily flights to 17 domestic destinations.

In February, Akasa Air flew 3.61 lakh passengers, and its domestic market share stood at 3 per cent, while On-Time Performance (OTP) was 87 per cent, as per the latest official data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

3
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

4
Chandigarh

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

7
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

8
Entertainment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together; spark dating rumours

9
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

10
Punjab

Drug smuggler hires men to kill wife in Punjab's Moga

Don't Miss

View All
G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Top News

2019 defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction

LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

He said it’s his responsibility to ensure brotherhood and pe...

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

An alert has also been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udh...


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters in Chandigarh

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

6 days on, cops still clueless on Amritpal Singh

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting