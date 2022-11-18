Akasa Air to launch services on Vizag-Bengaluru route

Mumbai, November 18
Domestic carrier Akasa Air announced its plans to launch services to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, starting December 10, which will be the airline’s 10th destination since its launch in August this year.
The city-based airline recently announced connecting Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights from November 26 and a third frequency on the route from December 10.
Witnessing a rise in demand, the airline is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December 17, Akasa said.
Akasa Air will launch two daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10 and the second frequency from December 12, the airline said in a statement.
With the introduction of these services, Akasa will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Visakhapatnam, it said.
Of the 10 destinations, eight are connected with Bengaluru, it added.
Akasa said it has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across 10 cities.
“We are adding Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with twice daily Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru. Strengthening our connectivity, we are also adding one more frequency each on the high-demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes,” said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.
