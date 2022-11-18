 Akasa Air to launch services on Vizag-Bengaluru route : The Tribune India

Akasa Air to launch services on Vizag-Bengaluru route

The city-based airline recently announced connecting Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights from November 26 and a third frequency on the route from December 10

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Mumbai, November 18

Domestic carrier Akasa Air announced its plans to launch services to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, starting December 10, which will be the airline’s 10th destination since its launch in August this year.

Witnessing a rise in demand, the airline is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December 17, Akasa said.

Akasa Air will launch two daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10 and the second frequency from December 12, the airline said in a statement.

With the introduction of these services, Akasa will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Visakhapatnam, it said.

Of the 10 destinations, eight are connected with Bengaluru, it added.

Akasa said it has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across 10 cities.

“We are adding Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with twice daily Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru. Strengthening our connectivity, we are also adding one more frequency each on the high-demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes,” said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

