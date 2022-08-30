Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

New Delhi, August 29
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday laid bare the succession plan of India’s most valuable company, identifying twins Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for new energy unit.
Corporate giant
- Rs 17.55 lakh cr value of Reliance
- Rs 7.48 lakh cr net worth of Mukesh Ambani
- 50.6% Ambanis’ stake in Reliance
Transition phase
- Twins Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail
- Anant has joined RIL’s new energy business in Jamnagar
While declaring his children’s association with each of the three major verticals of the Reliance Group, Ambani with a net worth of over Rs 7.48 lakh crore said he would “continue to provide hands-on leadership as before”.
The announcement attempts to lay out a clear succession plan after the messy inheritance dispute between Mukesh and Anil Ambani after their father and group founder Dhirubhai Ambani died without a will.
Reliance has three broad businesses — oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom. Retail and digital services are housed in wholly owned subsidiaries — Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. All three businesses are almost equal in size. “Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and retail, respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception,” he said. “Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar,” said Ambani in his annual speech to Reliance shareholders.
So far only Akash has been made functional head of a company, while the other two are part of the board. “All three have fully inherited our founder’s mindset. They are first among equals in a young team which is already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis,” he said.
During the last year’s annual general meeting, Ambani had hinted that such a succession plan had been in the works.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...