Akhilesh said rivers of blood will flow over Article 370 revocation, but not a stone was thrown: Amit Shah

Shah warned voters in Uttar Pradesh that if ‘mafia rule’ comes in state, people will hesitate to invest in defence corridor in Aligarh

Akhilesh said rivers of blood will flow over Article 370 revocation, but not a stone was thrown: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Atrauli. PTI

PTI

Aligarh, February 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged remarks that “rivers of blood” would flow over the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but no one had the courage to “throw even a stone” over the decision.

Shah warned the voters in Uttar Pradesh that if “mafia rule”—apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party—again comes in the state, people will hesitate to invest in the defence corridor in Aligarh, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

“He (Akhilesh) stood in front of me and said due to the decision (revoking Article 370) ‘khoon ki nadiya bahengi’ (rivers of blood will flow) but Akhilesh Babu leave that river of blood no one had the courage to throw even a ‘kankad’ (stone). Narendra Modi has secured the nation now,” Shah said.

He was addressing a rally in support of party candidate in Uttar Pradesh polls Sandeep Singh, former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s grandson, in Atrauli, Aligarh.

Shah also hit out at the BSP and the Congress for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, due to “vote bank” politics.

“Had SP, BSP, Congress been in power, will they ever had withdrawn Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir? When Modi ji became PM for the second time, he withdrew it (Article 30) on Aug 5, 2019. Akhilesh Yadav was against it. Why you do such vote bank politics?” he said.

Shah asserted that the general elections in 2014 and 2019 and the assembly polls in 2017 were for “changing the fortune (kismat) of Uttar Pradesh”.

He said the SP and the BSP “gripped with casteist thinking” could never do any good for the state.

“During SP and BSP rule, goondas (criminals) used to harass people and police used to run away from them, but under (CM) Yogi Adityanath regime, criminals and mafias are migrating out of the state,” he said.

Shah alleged that the SP, the BSP and the Congress cannot rule in a “transparent and corruption-free” manner “Only the BJP and lotus symbol could give corruption-free government under the leadership of Modi.” “If you search for mafia, you can see it at three places in UP: one is visible in jail, second outside UP and third you will see in the list of candidates of Samajwadi Party,” Shah said.

Shah warned the voters that if the “mafia rule” comes, then the defence corridor that PM Modi has brought in Aligarh, where crores are to be invested, no one will come for investment there.

“If the rule of the SP is brought back, then the rule of the mafia comes and these industries will go (leave UP),” he said.

Polling will be held in Atrauli on February 10 in the first phase. BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh had represented this seat many times.

On his relations with Kalyan Singh, Shah said, “In 2013, when I was sent as the in-charge of UP, I had visited Lucknow and Varanasi. I sought time from ‘Babuji’ (Kalyan Singh), he invited me for food at home and like a father held my finger and taught me about Uttar Pradesh politics.” Kalyan Singh was the person who first talked about giving the backward society its due right, he said.

The Union Home minister said for ‘Ramjanmbhoomi’, Kalyan Singh had resigned as the chief minister and “our PM (Modi) has laid the foundation of Ram temple”.

Shah urged the people to once again vote the Yogi Adityanath government to power and also ensure the victory of Sandeep Singh.

Alleging that Akhilesh Yadav misled people on Covid vaccine, Shah said, “He used to say it’s BJP’s vaccine, I will not get it administered. He misled people of UP and the country. He, however, out of fear got the vaccine administered himself.” “Had you all not taken the vaccine, would you be able to save yourself in the third wave? Narendra Modi secured 130 crore people by getting them vaccinated,” he said.

He highlighted various works done by the government in the Covid pandemic like giving free food grains to 80 crore, including 15 crore from UP.

“For the 15 crore people of UP, this is not only the lotus flower but also mother Lakshmi, Ma Annpurna, which came to their houses. Modi fed their children for two years,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said he even did not know about Kharif and Rabi crops but if someone would tell him to talk about potato growers in Aligarh he would say he will open a potato factory here.

“Can a person who does not know that a potato is grown in a field and not a factory resolve problems of farmers,” he said.

He said when there was “Sonia-Manmohan” at the Centre, anyone used to enter to India from Pakistan and cut off the heads of soldiers and the PM at that time would not react.

‘Mauni baba’ (Manmohan SIngh) used to remain silent. When Modi government came, Pak-sponsored terrorists did not know that government changed. When they attacked in Uri and Pulwama, within 10 days there was a surgical strike and terrorists were eliminated inside Pakistan,” he said.

#amit shah #up polls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

3
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

4
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

6
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

7
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

8
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

10
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

You’re fiddling with the idea of India; your policies how a ...

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Himanta Sarma says those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs...

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court to hear road rage case involving Navjot Sidhu on Thursday

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

Family of victim, Gurnam Singh, has sought a review of top c...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh reports 364 Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'