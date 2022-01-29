Akhilesh Yadav claims his chopper deliberately delayed

Tribune News Service

Lucknow: Calling it a “conspiracy”, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not allowed to fly to UP’s Muzaffarnagar for an election programme. PTI

Army trainer aircraft crashes, both pilots safe

Gaya (Bihar): An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers Training Academy here, with two trainee pilots on board, crashed on Friday shortly after take-off, a senior official said, adding both pilots were safe. PTI

Shweta Tiwari apologises after MP cops lodge FIR

Bhopal: Actor Shweta Tiwari has apologised after an FIR was lodged for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. In a video, she is purportedly heard referring to God while speaking about her innerwear. PTI

Promises not kept, SKM to observe ‘betrayal day’

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) would observe January 31 as “betrayal day” to protest the non-fulfilment of promises the Centre made to farmers when they called off their stir.

