Akhilesh Yadav elected Samajwadi Party president for third time

Lucknow, September 29
Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary-general Ram Gopal Yadav.
Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.
Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 and for the second time at the party's national convention in Agra in October the same year.
