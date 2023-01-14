Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at UP ministers for going abroad to bring investment

PTI

Rae Bareli/Lucknow, January 14

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP ministers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for going abroad in order to bring investments before the upcoming Global Investors Summit and said signing MoUs does not mean companies are coming to the state.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to party leader Manoj Kumar Pandey’s mother on her death anniversary in Rae Bareli, Yadav termed the investors’ meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government a hoax.

“The ministers of the BJP government did not go abroad to bring investment, they went abroad only to visit those places,” he alleged.

Referring to the state government’s claims of memoranda of understanding being signed at different places, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Just signing an MoU does not mean investment is coming.” The 2024 Lok Sabha election is round the corner and to deceive the public, the government will show off by organising similar events at many places, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host the three-day Global Investors Summit in the first half of February, for which teams of ministers are visiting various places across the country and abroad to invite potential investors.

Yadav said the government should also say under which industrial policy it is bringing investment. “How many industries have been given incentives for the investment that has come after the signing of the MoUs?” he asked.

If the government did not give incentives, did not give money from the budget and did not have any policy, it means nothing landed on the ground, the SP chief claimed.

He accused police of not doing the work they should be doing. “Except for doing their work, police are doing everything else,” he said.

“The BJP government does not have an answer on issues such as inflation and unemployment. To suppress the voice of the opposition, it is pushing police forward,” Yadav alleged.

“Inflation and unemployment are at their peak and the BJP is number one in lying. No one can get work in this government. The public will give a befitting reply to the BJP. The BJP is not following laws and the Constitution. The public will wipe it out,” he said.

