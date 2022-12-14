Alcoholic man hides mother's body under bed for 5 days in UP, says had no money for her funeral

Gorakhpur (UP), December 14
A 45-year-old man hid his mother's body under a bed in his house at Shivpur-Shahbazganj for five days.
The neighbours informed the police when they noticed a foul stench emanating from the house.
After searching the house, police have sent the body for post-mortem.
Shanti Devi, the deceased, was a retired teacher who died at the age of 82. Nikhil Mishra Dabbu was her only son.
According to neighbours, Nikhil was an alcoholic and would often argue with his mother for money.
On being asked about the reason behind hiding the body, Nikhil told cops that he had no money for her funeral.
Sources said Nikhil's wife and his son also lived with him in the house but 15 days ago, his wife took their son and went to her father's house as she was fed up with her husband's behaviour.
Some portions of the house had been rented out but the tenants also left a month ago due to Nikhil's bad behaviour.
SP North Manoj Kumar Awasthi said that it appeared that Nikhil is mentally unstable and an alcoholic. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report before we start further investigations." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...