All Covid-related infections or deaths not automatically attributable to military service, says Defence Ministry

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 21

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated that all cases of death or disability of armed forces personnel associated with the COVID-19 pandemic do not automatically qualify for disability or family pension unless it is established that the cause of infection was due to military service.

For award of disability pension or special family pension, a causal connection between disability or death and military service has to be established by the appropriate authority, according to rules.

“The policy for grant of pension in case of disability or death due to a particular infection or disease already exists. But the concerned competent authority has to establish causal connection between infection or disease and military Service. This is equally applicable in the case of COVID-19 infections,” a letter sent to the three Service Chiefs by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the MoD this week states.

The matter was taken up by the service headquarters after the Principal Integrated Financial Adviser (PIFA) of the concerned services sought clarification from the ministry on the grant of special family pension in cases of death due to COVID-19.

According to the letter, all cases of infection due to any cause do not get attributability as per existing rules and regulations as every case is different and the rules and regulations are robust.

“Similarly, all cases of disability or death due to COVID-19 will not qualify for award of attributability as being explained by the release medical boards or the competent medical authorities,” the letter states.

“It will be difficult to bring out such a direct causal connection between the government service and the disease (COVID-19) since contraction of infection from other sources beyond office hours cannot be ruled out, except in cases of frontline workers where the government has made other provisions,” the letter adds.

The Armed Forces were deployed across the country to assist the government in combatting the pandemic that broke out in 2020. Besides ferrying manpower, equipment and medical supplies to various parts, the armed forces, including doctors and paramedics, provided treatment to civilians, set up quarantine centers and provided security cover. Many retired medical personnel were also mobilised to meet medical exigencies and provide tele-consultancy.

According to available information, about 70,000 serving armed forces personnel were infected by COVID-19, out of which about 200 lost their life. The maximum number of infections and fatalities were in the Army, being the largest amongst the services.