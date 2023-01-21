All defence deals in UPA rule were mired in graft: BJP

New Delhi, January 20
BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday said all defence deals during the Congress-led UPA government were mired in corruption and no critical procurement was done.
Addressing ex-servicemen in UP’s Ghazipur, Nadda, on his Lok Sabha election outreach, said the BJP government concluded defence procurement processes needed to boost the strength of the armed forces.
Recalling former Defence Minister AK Antony’s statement that border areas should remain underdeveloped in the interest of peace along the border sectors, Nadda said, “Does the country run with this approach? Will the enemy close its eyes because we are looking the other way? China kept expanding border infrastructure all this while. The BJP government has now defeated the nefarious designs of China by speeding up border development.”
