 Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan : The Tribune India

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

istock

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 7

There has been an endless wait for justice for the families of 12 Udhampur infants who died in early 2020 after consuming a cough syrup contaminated with diethylene glycol, manufactured by Himachal Pradesh-based Digital Vision Pharma located in Kala Amb.

Not only did the cough syrup kill 12 children, it disabled several others, who continue to bear the brunt of the killer chemical.

With the same adulterant back in the news with the WHO potentially linking the death of 66 Gambian children to contaminated cough syrups manufactured by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma, the wheels of justice in the Udhampur infant death case are hardly even turning.

Mandate was for day-to-day probe

  • SIT was formed on March 4, 2020, with the mandate for day-to-day probe, to be concluded in a month
  • All accused out on bail; Udhampur SSP says chargesheet to be filed in a week or two
  • SIT chief says charges against all five accused established

Three FIRs in case

  • FIR dated March 2, 2020, at police station, Ramnagar, Udhampur | FIR dated March 2, 2020, at Kala Amb police station, Himachal Pradesh | FIR dated March 5, 2020, at Mahesh Nagar police station, Ambala

The J&K Police had on March 4, 2020, constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the tragic child deaths in Udhampur’s Ramnagar in January that year.

The Udhampur police order (The Tribune has accessed a copy) on the SIT signed by then SSP Rajiv Pandey clearly mandated a time-bound inquiry into the FIR registered at Ramnagar against five accused under Sections 304 and 274 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drug adulteration) and read, “The above SIT shall carry out the investigation of the case on a day-to-day basis and work it out on merit within a month.”

It has been 31 months since the SIT was formed, but the chargesheet is nowhere in sight.

Asked about the SIT status, Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar told The Tribune today that the chargesheet would be filed “within a week or two.”

Asked what caused such an inordinate delay in the probe, Kumar added, “Members of the original SIT were transferred out because of which the team had to be reconstituted. We are about to file a chargesheet soon.”

According to Kumar, the SIT reconstitution was completed about three months ago, explaining why the case continues to drag on for over two years.

SIT member and Subdivisional Police Officer, Ramnagar (Udhampur), Bishim Dubey, currently leading the case, said the charges against the accused under Sections 304 and 274 of the IPC had been established.

“The charges have been established and the chargesheet is being finalised. We will file it in the Udhampur sessions judge court in seven to 10 days. We have also covered the children who had been disabled by the contaminated drug,” Dubey said.

He attributed the delay to transfer of the previous five SIT members and to the need for building a watertight case.

Meanwhile, all five accused — Ramnagar chemist Mohinder Singh, who prescribed the syrup to children; Varinder Jandial of Jandial Pharmaceuticals, Jammu, who sold the cough syrup to Singh; and owners of Kala Amb-based Digital Vision and Ambala-based Orison Pharmaceuticals Parshotam Lal Goyal and his sons Manic and Kanik Goyal — are on bail.

“Mohinder Singh was jailed briefly before being released on bail but the Goyals never even went to jail. They got anticipatory bail within half an hour of approaching the J&K HC in early 2020,” says Jammu-based social activist Sukesh Khajuria whose petition to the National Human Rights Commission in the Udhampur infant death case led to the commission directing the J&K administration to pay Rs 3 lakh each to the victim families in compensation.

“However, compensation does not equal justice. These families deserve what the Supreme Court calls complete justice as was done in the Uphaar cinema tragedy and the Bhopal gas tragedy. The courts are yet to come in,” Khajuria said.

#Udhampur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

2
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

7
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

8
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

10
Sports

Harbhajan Singh writes to PCA members, alleges illegal activities by office-bearers

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala