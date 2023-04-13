All India Muslim Personal Law Board chief Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi dead

Lucknow, April 13
President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.
Senior executive member of the board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told PTI that Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died around 3.30 pm at the Lucknow-based Islamic Educational Institute Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa).
Mahali said Nadvi had been brought to Lucknow from his ancestral home in Raebareli four days ago as he was suffering from pneumonia.
He is survived by three daughters.
Nadvi has been the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for the last 21 years.
His farewell prayers will be held at 10 pm in Nadwa and the body will be laid to rest in Raebareli on Friday.
