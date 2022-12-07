Muslim Law Board to move Supreme Court against CBI court acquittal of 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case

Ayodhya, December 7
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will move the Supreme Court against a CBI special court acquittal of all the 32 accused in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, an official of the board said on Wednesday.
The CBI court had on September 30, 2020, acquitted the accused including former deputy prime minister LK Advani in the case after which two Ayodhya residents — Haji Mahboob and Syed Akhlaq — moved a revision petition before the Allahabad High Court.
A two-judge bench of high court rejected the revision petition on November 9 this year, saying the appellants had no locus to challenge the judgment as they were not victims of the case.
AIMPLB executive member and spokesperson Syed Qasil Rasool Ilyas said the board has now decided to move the Supreme Court against the acquittal.
“We are certainly going to approach the Supreme Court as the apex court in the Ayodhya verdict itself has accepted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was a criminal act,” he told PTI.
“The five-judge Supreme Court bench that delivered the historic Ayodhya verdict had termed the Babri Masjid destruction a serious violation of the rule of law and the accused are still out of the reach of law,” he added.
He said appellants Haji Mahboob and Syed Akhlaq were CBI witnesses and their houses were attacked and burnt on December 6, 1992, by a mob that was gathered by the accused.
He said Mahboob and Akhlaq lived in the close vicinity of Babri Masjid.
Mahboob and Akhlaq had moved the high court on January 8, 2021, against the CBI court judgement.
