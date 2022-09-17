All judges on same page: CJI UU Lalit on listings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has scoffed at reports suggesting a rift between Supreme Court judges over the new listing system.

“A lot of things have been said, it’s true that with the new listing system there were teething issues at the start… What was reported is not correct. All judges are on the same page,” the CJI said last evening at a function organised by the SC Bar Association to felicitate him.

“The disposal of cases in the last few days has been due to the efforts of my fellow judges. Yes, the last-minute listing created enormous workload, so I am indebted to my brother and sister judges for discharging their duties with smile,” Justice Lalit said. The CJI’s comments came after a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said many final disposal matters were not getting enough time as too many cases were listed in the post-lunch sessions.

