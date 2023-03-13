All MPs have unhindered right to express views in Parl: Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Just a day before Parliament resumes after a one-month recess, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at an event in Bahrain, referred to the unhindered right of members to express their views in the House.

Birla's remarks are being seen as a response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had alleged that "mics were put off when Opposition members speak". The Lok Sabha Speaker, however, did not mention the name of the Congress leader.

“In India, we have a robust participatory democracy and a vibrant multiparty system where hopes and aspirations of the citizens find expression through the elected representatives. All members enjoy the freedom to express their views and thoughts in the Lok Sabha,” said Birla, while speaking on “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance” during the General Debate at the 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Reiterating India’s longstanding view that all global issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue, he said the Parliament of India had always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges. He emphasised that global institutions propagating peace, harmony and justice were crucial for peace, prosperity, sustainability and a just world order.

The Speaker said in global institutions like the UN Security Council (UNSC), there was a broad consensus among many nations to bring about reforms to reflect the realities of a rapidly changing world order. “A reform in the UNSC cannot be delayed any further,” he said in reference to India getting a permanent seat at the UNSC.