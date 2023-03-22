 All-party meets by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Om Birla fail to end Parliament logjam : The Tribune India

All-party meets by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Om Birla fail to end Parliament logjam

BJP slams Congress for skipping RS Chairman’s meeting

All-party meets by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Om Birla fail to end Parliament logjam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the RS on Tuesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 21

The ongoing impasse in Parliament continued on Tuesday despite presiding officers of both Houses convening all-party meetings in an attempt to break the logjam.

Orderly proceedings a duty

Running House is a priority. Other issues can be resolved outside the House. Om Birla, LS Speaker

It is our prime duty to run the proceedings of the House in orderly manner. Jagdeep Dhankhar, RS Chairman

After the entire Opposition barring TDP, BJD and YSRCP boycotted a morning meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to find a way to run the House, the BJP slammed the Congress-led Opposition for “insulting the Chair repeatedly and misleading the country with unfounded allegations”.

Another meeting, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called, was attended by Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Opposition parties but it too failed to achieve a breakthrough.

By the end of the day, the BJP and the Opposition appeared even more distant, as the former stuck to the demand for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his London remarks on India’s alleged democratic decline, and the Congress remained firm on a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

In fact, even before the Parliament commenced today, both sides had taken irreconcilable positions, dampening hopes of the logjam ending.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, in an early morning statement, accused Rahul of being “Mir Jafar of Indian polity who went to London and sought Europe and US’ help to bring a change of guard in India”.

Congress’ Pawan Khera hit back with “the BJP is full of Jai Chands” barb, saying party leaders were known apologisers of the British.

Once Parliament commenced, both Houses, in a repeat of past days, saw the first adjournment until 2 pm and then for the day. The Opposition MPs minus the TMC even held an unprecedented protest on the first floor of Parliament, pressing for a JPC probe. The TMC agitated separately, an indication of its growing alienation from the Congress.

After failed meetings convened by Dhankhar and Birla, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the Congress, DMK and allies were wilfully obstructing the House and “misleading the nation as they feared a discussion on the Budget which would elicit positive responses”.

Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP MPs of preventing Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the House despite Dhankhar granting the permission twice this morning.

#BJP #mallikarjun kharge #om birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

3
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

4
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

5
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

6
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

7
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

8
Punjab

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

9
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

10
Punjab

Massive hunt launched for Amritpal Singh in Moga district

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

9 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 ‘hostile’ neighbours

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours

The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...

Amritpal hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: Jalandhar immigration firm's licence cancelled

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research