All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there have never been “any difficult issues” with India. “We have always supported each other. This is what things are like now and I am sure it will continue like that in the future,” he said while speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow on Thursday.

Putin said PM Narendra Modi had asked him to “increase the supply of fertiliser” which was increased 7.6 times to India. Overall, if the buoyant trend continues, India-Russia trade during this fiscal could touch $40 billion, four years ahead of the target.

A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot. —Vladimir Putin, Russian President

“We maintain special relations with India, based on decades-long close ties,” he reminded while maintaining that “countries such as India have a bright future and their role in international affairs will grow”.

“Economically and morally, India took huge steps in its development and it certainly has a bright future,” he noted and stressed that economic cooperation and trade between Russia and India were growing.

“India has made tremendous progress in its development from being a British colony to a modern state. Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone’s respect and admiration for India,” he observed.

“A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot. His idea of ‘Make in India’ is relevant both economically and ethically. The future belongs to India; it can be proud of the fact that it’s the largest democracy in the world,” he observed while terming the PM “one of those people who is capable of carrying out an independent foreign policy which serves the interests of its people”.

Earlier in his address, Putin said the West was “incapable of ruling the mankind alone, but is desperately trying to do that, and most nations of the world no longer want to tolerate that”. As a result, the West and other centres of a multipolar world would have to begin an equal conversation about the future, he said.

The Russian President said as soon as non-western countries began to derive some benefits from globalisation, the West immediately changed or fully abolished many of those rules.

According to Vladimir Putin, opportunities in petroleum would be open for countries friendly to Russia.