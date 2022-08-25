All set for Congress president's poll, CWC meeting on Aug 28

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Over three years after Sonia Gandhi assumed the role of interim Congress chief after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha election defeat, the stage is set for the election of a full-time president.

The Congress Working Committee will meet in the virtual mode on Sunday (August 28) to finalise the Congress chief’s election schedule — date of filing of nominations, date of withdrawal and scrutiny and the final date of election. “A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the August 28 at 3.30 pm to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” said KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation). The meeting is being held virtually because Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka left for abroad today. Party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh had yesterday said she was going abroad for treatment and also to meet her mother.

