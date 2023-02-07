Record 1.88 crore domestic tourists visited Kerala in 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, February 7

Shedding the pandemic blues when Kerala Tourism took a heavy beating, in 2022 calendar year, an all-time record high of 1.88 crore domestic tourists visited the state.

This was informed by State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The highest number of domestic tourists that visited the state in the past was 1.83 crore prior to the pandemic, informed the Minister.

What is to be noted is that this all time high figure saw more than five million domestic tourists arriving in the last quarter of the calendar year 2022.

This surge in arrivals comes at a time when Riyas and his department is working overtime to include more than 100 new tourism destinations which will be added to the state's tourism map in 2023 as part of the Destination Challenge Project, being carried out in collaboration with local self-government institutions.

IANS