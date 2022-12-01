 All-woman Bench takes up matrimonial transfer cases, bail matters in SC : The Tribune India

All-woman Bench takes up matrimonial transfer cases, bail matters in SC

This is for the third time in the history of the Supreme Court that an all-woman Bench has been set up

All-woman Bench takes up matrimonial transfer cases, bail matters in SC

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 1

After a gap of more than four years, an all-woman Bench on Thursday assembled to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters.

The all-women Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela M Trivedi – which sat in Court No. 11 of the Supreme Court – took up 32 cases listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes followed by 10 bail matters.

This is the third time in the history of the Supreme Court that an all-woman Bench has been set up. The first such Bench comprising Justice Gyan Sudha Misra and Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in 2013 while the second one of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee was set up in 2018.

The Supreme Court didn’t have a woman judge during the first 39 years. It was only in 1989 that Justice Fathima Beevi broke the glass ceiling and was elevated as a judge to the Supreme Court. And in the last 72 years of its existence it has seen only 11 women judges. Since its inception in 1950, the Supreme Court never had more than four sitting women judges.

At present, there are three women judges in the top court—Justice Kohli, Justice Trivedi and Justice BV Nagarathna who is expected to become the first woman Chief Justice in 2027. Against the sanctioned strength of 34, the top court currently has only 27 judges including the CJI.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

4
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

5
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

6
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

8
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

9
Punjab

No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel

10
Nation

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes

Mumbai airport chaos: Computers systems restored after nearly 2 hours

Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...

‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports, Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert