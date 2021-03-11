Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who ‘killed’ 10 Sikhs in ’91

Prayagraj, May 26

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to 34 constables of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary accused of killing 10 Sikhs in an alleged fake encounter in 1991. The Bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh said the accused indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons, calling them terrorists.

Barbaric, inhuman If some of the deceased were involved in anti-social activities and cases were filed against them, even then the procedure set up by law should have been adhered to. Bench

It listed the criminal appeal of accused challenging their conviction for a final hearing on July 25. Denying bail to 34 cops, the court clarified that the observations made by it were only to decide the question of grant of bail and should not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case.

On July 12, 1991, a bus carrying passengers was stopped near Pilibhit by a team of the UP Police. They brought down 10-11 Sikhs from the bus and boarded them in their vehicle. The cops left the bus at a gurdwara in Pilibhit that night. The 10 Sikh youths, who were taken away, were killed by the police. — IANS