Allahabad HC restores petition over Mathura mosque row

Allahabad: The Allahabad HC has restored a petition seeking the removal of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah, which is claimed to be built on Krishna Janmabhoomi, birthplace of Lord Krishna.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur
Thanks voters for their love
Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple
India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge
He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...